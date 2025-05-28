Left Menu

Germany and Ukraine Unite for Missile Production

Germany and Ukraine are collaborating on the joint production of long-range missiles. This initiative, announced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Berlin, focuses on industrial cooperation that will take place in both countries.

Updated: 28-05-2025 17:53 IST
  • Germany

In a significant move to enhance military cooperation, Germany and Ukraine have announced plans to collaborate on the production of long-range missiles. This development was revealed during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Berlin, where he met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The partnership aims to establish industrial-level cooperation, with missile production taking place in both Ukraine and Germany. This initiative marks a substantial step in the bilateral relations between the two nations.

During a joint news conference, Chancellor Merz emphasized the importance of this cooperation for the defense capabilities of both countries, indicating potential benefits in mutual security and technological advancements.

