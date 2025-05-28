Mizoram Braces for a Deluge: Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rainfall Warning

The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the state of Mizoram this Thursday.

The Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department has issued a notice urging residents to remain vigilant. Citizens are advised to contact emergency operation centres in deputy commissioner offices, district emergency operations, or the State Emergency Operation Centre as necessary. Emergency numbers including 1077, 1070/0389-2342520, and the all-purpose emergency number 112 are available for assistance.

In anticipation of the predicted severe weather, the government has mandated the closure of all schools in Mizoram on Thursday. A notification from the School Education Department highlighted this precautionary measure, following advice from the state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, to prevent potential disasters reminiscent of last year's deadly landslides.