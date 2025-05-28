Left Menu

Mizoram Braces for a Deluge: Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rainfall Warning

The India Meteorological Department forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in Mizoram, prompting the closure of schools on Thursday. The Disaster Management Department advises residents to remain alert and contact emergency centers if necessary. With recent landslide casualties in mind, the precaution aims to prevent potential disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:55 IST
The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the state of Mizoram this Thursday.

The Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department has issued a notice urging residents to remain vigilant. Citizens are advised to contact emergency operation centres in deputy commissioner offices, district emergency operations, or the State Emergency Operation Centre as necessary. Emergency numbers including 1077, 1070/0389-2342520, and the all-purpose emergency number 112 are available for assistance.

In anticipation of the predicted severe weather, the government has mandated the closure of all schools in Mizoram on Thursday. A notification from the School Education Department highlighted this precautionary measure, following advice from the state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, to prevent potential disasters reminiscent of last year's deadly landslides.

