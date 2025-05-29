Markets Remain Mixed Amid Nvidia Earnings Anticipation

In a fluctuating Wednesday afternoon session, U.S. stock indexes remained narrowly mixed as investors parsed the minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting and anticipated results from tech giant Nvidia.

The Nasdaq saw slight gains, while the S&P 500 and Dow experienced small declines amidst cautious market movements. President Donald Trump's recent decision to withhold increased tariffs on European imports had previously lifted markets, but anticipation for Nvidia's revenue report continues to drive investor sentiment.

The semiconductor market is bracing for volatility, with a focus on defensive options for ETFs such as the VanEck Semiconductor ETF, highlighting the close watch being kept on the sector. Meanwhile, broader market indices continue to reflect ongoing economic uncertainties and trade developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)