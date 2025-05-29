Temporary Parking Pool: Easing Nainital's Traffic Troubles

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has given its nod for the temporary transformation of the Metropole Hotel complex in Nainital into a parking space. This strategic move aims to tackle the pressing issue of parking scarcity in the area.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the decision. Dhami had previously appealed to Shah, highlighting the urgent need for parking solutions given the chronic parking challenges faced by the city.

The decision is projected to mitigate Nainital's traffic problems and offer much-needed relief to both tourists and residents, enhancing the overall visitor experience in this popular tourist destination. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Shah for the timely intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)