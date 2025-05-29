SpaceX Stumbles, Japan Innovates, and China Ventures: The New Space Race

SpaceX's Starship rocket, aimed at advancing human exploration of Mars, faced a setback after spinning out of control during a recent test flight from Texas. Despite surpassing two previous failure points, the rocket encountered fresh engineering challenges, reflecting difficulties in Elon Musk's ambitious Mars program.

In a stride towards addressing Japan's rocket shortage, Tokyo-based startup ISC announced plans to test-launch a new prototype in the U.S. this December. Utilizing an American engine, this could mark significant U.S.-Japan collaboration in the commercial launch industry, amid competitive advances from SpaceX and other global players.

Meanwhile, China launched its first mission to retrieve asteroid samples with the nighttime takeoff of Tianwen-2 spacecraft. The Long March 3B rocket, carrying the probe, departed from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, aiming to collect samples from the asteroid 469219 Kamoʻoalewa, as China strengthens its position in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)