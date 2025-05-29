Left Menu

SpaceX Stumbles, Japan Innovates, and China Ventures: The New Space Race

The latest in space exploration sees SpaceX's Starship rocket failing a test, Japan's ISC plans a U.S. test launch, and China embarks on a mission to retrieve asteroid samples. These developments highlight ongoing efforts and challenges in the global space race, spearheaded by major players in the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:30 IST
SpaceX Stumbles, Japan Innovates, and China Ventures: The New Space Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX's Starship rocket, aimed at advancing human exploration of Mars, faced a setback after spinning out of control during a recent test flight from Texas. Despite surpassing two previous failure points, the rocket encountered fresh engineering challenges, reflecting difficulties in Elon Musk's ambitious Mars program.

In a stride towards addressing Japan's rocket shortage, Tokyo-based startup ISC announced plans to test-launch a new prototype in the U.S. this December. Utilizing an American engine, this could mark significant U.S.-Japan collaboration in the commercial launch industry, amid competitive advances from SpaceX and other global players.

Meanwhile, China launched its first mission to retrieve asteroid samples with the nighttime takeoff of Tianwen-2 spacecraft. The Long March 3B rocket, carrying the probe, departed from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, aiming to collect samples from the asteroid 469219 Kamoʻoalewa, as China strengthens its position in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025