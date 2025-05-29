PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for City Gas Project in West Bengal

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the state as a landmark moment for Bengal. The occasion saw Modi laying the foundation stone for a Rs 1,010-crore City Gas Distribution project spanning Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts.

Governor Bose, in a statement to PTI, commended the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to advancing the nation, with a dedicated focus on regional growth, particularly in West Bengal. He emphasized the significance of Modi's persistent efforts in fostering the state's progress.

The governor also drew attention to the PM's trip occurring closely after the success of the Indian armed forces' 'Operation Sindoor', underlining the notable timing of this developmental initiative amidst a backdrop of national achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)