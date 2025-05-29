Punjab's Land Pooling Scheme: Sustainable Growth or Controversial Move?
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann introduces a land pooling scheme aimed at sustainable urban development and benefiting farmers. Mann assures there will be no forcible land acquisition and offers commercial and residential plots as compensation. Opposition parties raise concerns over the potential acquisition of 24,311 acres.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has unveiled a new land pooling scheme intended to provide a sustainable income for farmers while also promoting the state's growth. According to Mann, farmers will not face forcible land acquisition and will have the option to voluntarily participate in the program.
In efforts to quell opposition concerns, Mann emphasized that the scheme seeks direct input from landowners and aims for transparency and legality in development. Critics, particularly from opposition parties, have expressed alarm over plans to acquire 24,311 acres in Ludhiana for urban development.
Mann criticized opposing political figures and farmers' unions, accusing them of misinformation and questionable financial practices. He also highlighted rifts within the Akali Dal leadership and accused them of prioritizing personal and political interests over the state's welfare.
