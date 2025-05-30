Pioneering Wildlife Health Institute to Transform Conservation in Assam

Assam is set to host its first Institute of Wildlife Health and Research in Dinjan, Dibrugarh district, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing the ambitious project on Friday.

Spanning 120 bighas and budgeted at Rs 250 crore, the institute represents a significant step forward in wildlife conservation and biodiversity protection.

Initially proposed by former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in February 2021, this facility aims to advance research and crisis management efforts while fostering scientific collaboration at an international level.

(With inputs from agencies.)