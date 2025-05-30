Pioneering Wildlife Health Institute to Transform Conservation in Assam
Assam is establishing its first Institute of Wildlife Health and Research in Dinjan, Dibrugarh. Costing Rs 250 crore, the institute covers 120 bighas and aims to enhance biodiversity preservation through diagnostics, forensics, and policy support. The foundation was laid in 2021 to aid global scientific research.
Assam is set to host its first Institute of Wildlife Health and Research in Dinjan, Dibrugarh district, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing the ambitious project on Friday.
Spanning 120 bighas and budgeted at Rs 250 crore, the institute represents a significant step forward in wildlife conservation and biodiversity protection.
Initially proposed by former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in February 2021, this facility aims to advance research and crisis management efforts while fostering scientific collaboration at an international level.
