Navi Mumbai Airport Naming Standoff: A Call to Honor D B Patil

An all-party committee demands naming the Navi Mumbai airport after late leader D B Patil, warning of discontent if not fulfilled. Dashrath Patil urged for resolution with PM Modi's intervention. The demand, highlighting Patil's advocacy for landowners, remains pending with central authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:51 IST
Navi Mumbai Airport Naming Standoff: A Call to Honor D B Patil
An all-party action committee is pressuring for the Navi Mumbai International Airport to be named after late leader D B Patil, threatening unrest if their demand is ignored. This was emphasized during a press conference led by Dashrath Patil, chairman of the committee.

Patil is calling for the immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to settle the issue, which remains unresolved at the central government level. The demand underscores D B Patil's historical significance as a leader who led farmer protests against land acquisitions by CIDCO decades ago.

The state government has yet to address resolutions passed in the Maharashtra legislature advocating the name change. With the airport nearing operational status, the committee insists the name change is urgent. Additionally, Patil advocates for priority employment for those affected by the airport project from various districts, urging swift government action.

