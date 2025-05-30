Tragedy Strikes Aizawl: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides and Collapses

A tragic incident unfolded in the northeastern region of Aizawl as a 37-year-old man lost his life and another individual sustained injuries following the collapse of a wall at a laborers' camp. The incident, linked to heavy rains, occurred in the Thuampui area around 7 am, according to reports from local police.

Authorities from the state disaster management and rehabilitation department have issued warnings of landslides and rockfalls in various locations, causing disruptions. Inter-district and national highways have suffered blockages, and at least two houses encountered severe damage due to land subsidence in Aizawl district's Mauchar village. Elsewhere, a house was reportedly swept away by a mudslide in Champhai's Bethel Veng neighborhood.

Efforts are ongoing to remove debris and clear pathways, with no additional casualties reported at this stage. The heavy rain has led to the caving of roads, particularly affecting Berawtlang, a notable tourist site. Emergency measures, including school closures across much of the state, are currently in place as safety assessments continue.

