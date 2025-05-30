Brawl in Broad Daylight: Street Vendors Clash in Sarojini Nagar

In a shocking incident, five women street vendors were viciously attacked in broad daylight with sticks by three men amid a heated dispute over cart placement in Delhi's bustling Sarojini Nagar market.

The men, identified as Sitar Singh, Tulsi Singh, and Rameshwar Singh, were swiftly apprehended by police following the assault, which has been caught on video and widely circulated online.

The injured women, who are longtime vendors in the market originally from Rajasthan, were taken for medical examination and have had previous altercations with the accused over market space. Police continue to investigate the matter as public outrage grows.

(With inputs from agencies.)