Brawl in Broad Daylight: Street Vendors Clash in Sarojini Nagar

Five female street vendors were attacked with sticks by three men over a cart placement dispute in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar. The men, identified and apprehended by police, reportedly share a market space history with the women. A viral video captured the incident, spurring further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, five women street vendors were viciously attacked in broad daylight with sticks by three men amid a heated dispute over cart placement in Delhi's bustling Sarojini Nagar market.

The men, identified as Sitar Singh, Tulsi Singh, and Rameshwar Singh, were swiftly apprehended by police following the assault, which has been caught on video and widely circulated online.

The injured women, who are longtime vendors in the market originally from Rajasthan, were taken for medical examination and have had previous altercations with the accused over market space. Police continue to investigate the matter as public outrage grows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

