Major Fire Erupts in Thane's Shil Area

A major fire broke out in Thane's Shil area on Friday night, with no injuries reported. Authorities confirmed the incident occurred around 11 PM in a local godown.

TMC disaster management chief Yasin Tadvi stated that firefighting operations are currently underway with assistance from the police, Torrent Power Company employees, and fire brigade personnel.

Several emergency vehicles, including two fire engines, a water tanker, and a rescue vehicle, have been deployed to manage the situation. The cause of the fire has not yet been reported.