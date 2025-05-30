Major Fire Erupts in Thane's Shil Area
A significant fire broke out around 11 PM at a godown in Thane's Shil area, prompting fire response teams to action. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported according to civic officials. Firefighting operations are ongoing as police and company personnel, along with fire service vehicles, are on site.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A major fire broke out in Thane's Shil area on Friday night, with no injuries reported. Authorities confirmed the incident occurred around 11 PM in a local godown.
TMC disaster management chief Yasin Tadvi stated that firefighting operations are currently underway with assistance from the police, Torrent Power Company employees, and fire brigade personnel.
Several emergency vehicles, including two fire engines, a water tanker, and a rescue vehicle, have been deployed to manage the situation. The cause of the fire has not yet been reported.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Firefighting Revolution: Advanced Technology to the Rescue
Cyberattack Strikes Civic Platform Amid Election Tensions
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis Sparks Political Feud Amid Emergency Measures
Civic Platform Websites Targeted in Pre-Election Cyberattack
Sanjeevani Heli Ambulance's Emergency Landing at Kedarnath: A Close Call