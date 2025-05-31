Devastating Floods in Mokwa: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Preparedness

Mokwa, a bustling market town in Nigeria, witnessed catastrophic flooding that claimed at least 111 lives, with officials fearing more casualties as the toll rises. This disaster is attributed to relentless rains that battered the region, leaving communities struggling to cope with the aftermath.

The Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency has not yet detailed the extent of the rainfall that drenched Mokwa overnight, disrupting the livelihoods of farmers and traders who depend heavily on the town's market for income. Social media was awash with visceral images of submerged homes and half-visible rooftops, as residents desperately sought refuge and assisted others.

Mokwa's leaders and residents, unaccustomed to such severe flooding, lament the devastating loss of land and harvest. Urging for critical flood-control infrastructure, local chairman Jibril Muregi emphatically stressed the infrastructure's necessity in safeguarding lives and properties from future water surges, a sentiment echoed as the region grapples with climate change's intensifying impacts.