Left Menu

Devastating Floods in Mokwa: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Preparedness

Devastating floods have claimed at least 111 lives in Mokwa, Nigeria, after days of heavy rainfall. The town, a key trade hub, saw homes and farms submerged as emergency services reported rising casualties. Officials stress the urgent need for infrastructure to prevent future tragedies amid worsening climate impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 31-05-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 03:27 IST
Devastating Floods in Mokwa: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Preparedness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Mokwa, a bustling market town in Nigeria, witnessed catastrophic flooding that claimed at least 111 lives, with officials fearing more casualties as the toll rises. This disaster is attributed to relentless rains that battered the region, leaving communities struggling to cope with the aftermath.

The Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency has not yet detailed the extent of the rainfall that drenched Mokwa overnight, disrupting the livelihoods of farmers and traders who depend heavily on the town's market for income. Social media was awash with visceral images of submerged homes and half-visible rooftops, as residents desperately sought refuge and assisted others.

Mokwa's leaders and residents, unaccustomed to such severe flooding, lament the devastating loss of land and harvest. Urging for critical flood-control infrastructure, local chairman Jibril Muregi emphatically stressed the infrastructure's necessity in safeguarding lives and properties from future water surges, a sentiment echoed as the region grapples with climate change's intensifying impacts.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025