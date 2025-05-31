Rescue Efforts Unfold as MSC Elsa 3 Wreckage Hits Kanyakumari Shores

An expert team from Gujarat successfully recovered a container from the MSC Elsa 3 shipwreck, which washed ashore in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, according to an official statement on Saturday.

Washing ashore at Vaniyakudi fishing village, the container was retrieved by a team that included specialists from the Marine Engineering Resources Centre, Porbandar, and the district fisheries department. Following the recovery, efforts are ongoing to address environmental impacts, particularly plastic nurdles that littered the coast.

Kanyakumari district Collector R Alagumeena, who is spearheading the operation, urged the public to stay calm as the administration coordinates with agencies like the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to restore the affected areas. Additional materials, including cashew nuts and logs, have surfaced, raising concerns about hazardous content.

