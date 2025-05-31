Left Menu

Fresh Snowfall and Rain Sweep Across Jammu and Kashmir

The higher regions of Jammu and Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall, leading to the closure of the Bandipora-Gurez road. Meanwhile, the plains, including Srinagar, witnessed rainfall. This inclement weather caused temperatures to drop significantly, with predictions of more rain and snow in the coming 24 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:39 IST
Fresh Snowfall and Rain Sweep Across Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fresh snowfall graced the higher regions of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, while the plains were drenched by rain. Areas such as Tulail, Razdan Top, and Peer Ki Gali witnessed the snowy transformation, causing authorities to shut down the Bandipora-Gurez road as a safety measure.

The meteorological department reported a noticeable drop in temperatures across the valley, with rain lashing areas like Srinagar. Officials noted a decrease of up to three degrees in minimum temperatures, and the maximum remained 3-5 degrees below the norm.

Looking ahead, predictions indicate the likelihood of widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers, with the possibility of light snow across the higher reaches within the next 24 hours. This forecast suggests continued challenges due to the inclement weather.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025