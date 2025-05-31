Fresh Snowfall and Rain Sweep Across Jammu and Kashmir

Fresh snowfall graced the higher regions of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, while the plains were drenched by rain. Areas such as Tulail, Razdan Top, and Peer Ki Gali witnessed the snowy transformation, causing authorities to shut down the Bandipora-Gurez road as a safety measure.

The meteorological department reported a noticeable drop in temperatures across the valley, with rain lashing areas like Srinagar. Officials noted a decrease of up to three degrees in minimum temperatures, and the maximum remained 3-5 degrees below the norm.

Looking ahead, predictions indicate the likelihood of widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers, with the possibility of light snow across the higher reaches within the next 24 hours. This forecast suggests continued challenges due to the inclement weather.