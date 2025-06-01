New Cubs Boost Tiger Conservation Efforts in Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

In an encouraging development for tiger conservation in Rajasthan, a tigress at the Sariska Tiger Reserve has given birth to four cubs, raising the sanctuary's total tiger population to 48, officials announced on Sunday.

Authorities confirmed the births following evidence from camera trap images and ground patrols, attributing the cubs to tigress ST-19 in the Bareilly Bari sector of the reserve. This remarkable event comes as the third instance of a tigress delivering four cubs within a year in Sariska, following similar births by tigresses ST-12 and ST-22.

The Sariska Tiger Reserve's population, which was critically low due to poaching in the early 2000s, has been steadily revitalized through the translocation of tigers from other reserves like Ranthambore. State Forest and Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma highlighted this new birth as a 'promising sign for tiger conservation,' while the Chief Conservator of Forests urged people to keep their distance for the safety of the newborns.

(With inputs from agencies.)