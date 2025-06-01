A New Beginning for Madrasi Camp Residents Amid Demolition

Residents of Delhi's Madrasi Camp, originally from Tamil Nadu, are facing a significant transition as the state government promises help to those opting to return home. This comes in the wake of a high court order mandating the demolition of the settlement due to unauthorized encroachment.

The camp, home to 370 families predominantly from Tamil Nadu, has obstructed a local drain, causing flooding issues. While 215 families are being rehoused under a Delhi Development Authority plan, others have exhausted legal options to remain. The Tamil Nadu government has pledged livelihood support for those returning.

Overseeing coordination efforts, the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi ensures that affected families receive timely assistance. This reflects Chief Minister M K Stalin's directive to prioritize the welfare of Tamil Nadu natives displaced outside the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)