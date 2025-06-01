Manipur Floods: Chaos and Rescue Efforts in Imphal

Heavy rains in Manipur have led to floods and landslides, affecting 3,802 people and damaging 883 houses, officials reported this weekend.

Imphal, the state's capital, faced significant inundation after river embankments were breached in Khurai, Heingang, and Checkon areas. Facilities like All India Radio Imphal and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences were heavily waterlogged, prompting patient relocations.

In response, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have been instrumental in rescue operations saving nearly 800 people. Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, accompanied by senior officials, assessed the situation, issuing directives for monitoring and relief efforts. Calls for declaring a state calamity have arisen amid criticism of the water resources department.

(With inputs from agencies.)