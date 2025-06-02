Western Disturbance Brings Rain and Thunderstorms to Rajasthan

Rajasthan is set to experience rain and thunderstorms starting Monday due to a western disturbance. Predicted by the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, this weather system will activate from June 2, impacting several areas with storms and wind speeds between 50-60 km/h until June 4.

Sunday saw light rain in parts of Jaipur division, although most regions remained dry. Jaisalmer recorded the state's highest temperature at 41 degrees Celsius, highlighting the variability in current weather conditions.

Temperatures ranged across the region, with Churu at 40.4°C, Barmer at 40°C, Bikaner at 39.8°C, and Sriganganagar at 39.2°C. The weather department forecasts that maximum temperatures will remain below 45°C for the following week.

(With inputs from agencies.)