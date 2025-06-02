BHARAT 2030: The Silent Surge of Tier-II and Tier-III Cities
India's real estate landscape is shifting, with Tier-II and Tier-III cities emerging as growth hubs. Ashwinder R. Singh's report highlights structural shifts driving this transformation. Cities like Raipur and Salem are becoming new engines of growth, fueled by improved infrastructure, investment, and strategic development.
India's real estate sector is undergoing a monumental shift as Tier-II and Tier-III cities rise as new growth centers. Ashwinder R. Singh's latest report sheds light on these structural transformations that are reshaping the industry.
This surge is supported by significant infrastructure and policy developments, with cities like Raipur, Salem, and Belagavi emerging as key players. These cities are not merely absorbing overflow from metros but are driving their unique growth stories.
Strategically located and bolstered by investments, these cities offer affordable land and access to local talent, making them attractive for developers and investors. This move marks a fundamental change, with regional cities taking the spotlight from traditional metros.
