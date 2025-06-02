Left Menu

BHARAT 2030: The Silent Surge of Tier-II and Tier-III Cities

India's real estate landscape is shifting, with Tier-II and Tier-III cities emerging as growth hubs. Ashwinder R. Singh's report highlights structural shifts driving this transformation. Cities like Raipur and Salem are becoming new engines of growth, fueled by improved infrastructure, investment, and strategic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:45 IST
BHARAT 2030: The Silent Surge of Tier-II and Tier-III Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's real estate sector is undergoing a monumental shift as Tier-II and Tier-III cities rise as new growth centers. Ashwinder R. Singh's latest report sheds light on these structural transformations that are reshaping the industry.

This surge is supported by significant infrastructure and policy developments, with cities like Raipur, Salem, and Belagavi emerging as key players. These cities are not merely absorbing overflow from metros but are driving their unique growth stories.

Strategically located and bolstered by investments, these cities offer affordable land and access to local talent, making them attractive for developers and investors. This move marks a fundamental change, with regional cities taking the spotlight from traditional metros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025