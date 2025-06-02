Left Menu

Wild Bear Attack Shocks Poonch Community

A 35-year-old man named Irshad was attacked by a wild bear near his home in Poonch district's Mandi area. He sustained multiple injuries and was hospitalized. Local residents responded quickly, causing the bear to flee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wild bear attack left a man injured in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to official reports.

The incident unfolded in the Mandi area, where 35-year-old Irshad was confronted by the bear near his forest-adjacent residence.

Local residents responded swiftly to Irshad's cries for help, scaring off the predator. Irshad, who suffered multiple injuries, is now receiving medical attention in a hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

