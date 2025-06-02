Wild Bear Attack Shocks Poonch Community

A wild bear attack left a man injured in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to official reports.

The incident unfolded in the Mandi area, where 35-year-old Irshad was confronted by the bear near his forest-adjacent residence.

Local residents responded swiftly to Irshad's cries for help, scaring off the predator. Irshad, who suffered multiple injuries, is now receiving medical attention in a hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)