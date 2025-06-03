Left Menu

Telangana's Eco-Town Vision: Inspired by Japan's Kitakyushu

The Telangana government plans to establish an eco-town inspired by Japan's Kitakyushu city, focusing on sustainable development across 80 acres. A cooperation agreement with Kitakyushu aims to boost Japanese investment and achieve goals like Net Zero targets, clean technology advancements, and bilateral growth initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:57 IST
The Telangana government has announced plans to develop an eco-town inspired by the Japanese city of Kitakyushu. Spread across 80 acres, this project aims to address the needs of future generations with a strong focus on sustainable development, according to State Minister for Information Technology and Industries D Sridhar Babu.

Speaking at the 'From Kitakyushu to Telangana: Catalysing Sustainable Industrial Growth' conference, Sridhar Babu highlighted that recent mutual cooperation agreements between Telangana and Kitakyushu will serve as a strategic roadmap for the project. The Minister pointed out that over the past 18 months, Telangana has secured investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore and aims to further attract Japanese investment.

The initiatives planned include Net Zero targets, riverfront development, circular economy practices, and digital innovation. The cooperation agreement between Telangana and Kitakyushu was signed to foster inclusive economic growth, zero emissions, and urban innovation, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy praising the eco-town model that inspired this venture.

