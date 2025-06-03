Sargassum Invasion: Caribbean Beaches Engulfed by Record Algae Surge
A record 38 million metric tonnes of sargassum has piled up across the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, and the Atlantic. The algae smothers shorelines, harms tourism, and releases toxic gases. Scientists are exploring causes, while Caribbean nations grapple with costly clean-up efforts to protect their vital tourism industry.
Caribbean beaches are facing an unprecedented challenge as 38 million metric tonnes of sargassum have accumulated across the region, setting a new record. Spanning from Puerto Rico to Guyana, the brown prickly algae is stifling shorelines, hindering tourism, and endangering local wildlife by releasing harmful toxins.
This massive sargassum bloom has disrupted economies dependent on tourism, with island nations deploying various solutions to combat the onslaught. In Punta Cana, barriers have been erected, while St. Maarten has resorted to emergency clean-ups amid complaints of intense odors adversely affecting local residents.
As experts investigate the causes behind this phenomenon, potential contributors such as agricultural runoff, climate change, and changing winds are under scrutiny. Despite advancements in mitigation strategies, the costly and complex nature of addressing sargassum challenges continues to pressure the Caribbean's economy.
