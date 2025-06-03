Tragic Accident as Falling Tree Claims Life in Dehradun

In a tragic incident in Dehradun, a 48-year-old man lost his life when a tree, uprooted by a brief spell of rain and strong winds, fell on the vehicle he was traveling in, police reported.

The accident happened on Chakrata Road near the Ballupur flyover, as the vehicle headed from Dehradun to Barkot in Uttarkashi district. Arvind Lal, the deceased, was seated in the middle seat of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Another passenger suffered minor injuries, while the rest remained unharmed. This marks the second incident within a week where a tree has caused a fatality in the region. A similar event claimed a woman's life just days earlier.