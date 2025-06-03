Left Menu

Tragic Accident as Falling Tree Claims Life in Dehradun

A 48-year-old man, Arvind Lal, tragically died when a tree fell on his vehicle during a short spell of rain in Dehradun. The incident occurred near the Ballupur flyover, marking the second such incident in a week. Another passenger sustained minor injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:34 IST
Tragic Accident as Falling Tree Claims Life in Dehradun
accident
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Dehradun, a 48-year-old man lost his life when a tree, uprooted by a brief spell of rain and strong winds, fell on the vehicle he was traveling in, police reported.

The accident happened on Chakrata Road near the Ballupur flyover, as the vehicle headed from Dehradun to Barkot in Uttarkashi district. Arvind Lal, the deceased, was seated in the middle seat of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Another passenger suffered minor injuries, while the rest remained unharmed. This marks the second incident within a week where a tree has caused a fatality in the region. A similar event claimed a woman's life just days earlier.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025