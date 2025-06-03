Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Infrastructure Overhaul: Ports and Airports on the Fast Track

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to expedite the completion of Phase-1 of multiple ports and fishing harbours by December 2026. Plans include developing 20 ports and 14 airports, expanding state roads, and launching the 'Andhra Pradesh Logistics Corporation' to enhance regional economies and infrastructure growth.

In a strategic move to bolster Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has mandated the swift completion of the Phase-1 works of Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam, Mulapeta, and Kakinada Gateway ports by December 2026.

During a review meeting in Undavalli, Naidu also urged the completion of Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam, and Uppada fishing harbours within the same timeframe, highlighting the economic value of these assets.

Further, Naidu instructed the initiation of Phase-1 works for new airports at Kuppam, Dagadarthi, Amaravati, and Srikakulam, with an ambitious goal to construct 20 ports and 14 airports. Plans to expand state roads and establish the 'Andhra Pradesh Logistics Corporation' were also revealed to drive infrastructure growth.

