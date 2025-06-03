Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Rana Pratap Bagh Slum

A fire broke out in a slum in north Delhi's Rana Pratap Bagh on Tuesday night. The Delhi Fire Service responded promptly, dispatching 12 fire tenders. The blaze was controlled without any casualties or injuries. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

A fire erupted late Tuesday night at a slum in north Delhi's Rana Pratap Bagh area, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Service.

The blaze was first reported at 10.47 pm, leading the fire department to deploy 12 fire tenders to the scene promptly.

Firefighters successfully brought the fire under control, ensuring there were no casualties or injuries. Authorities are currently investigating to uncover the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

