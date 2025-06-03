Blaze Erupts in Rana Pratap Bagh Slum

A fire erupted late Tuesday night at a slum in north Delhi's Rana Pratap Bagh area, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Service.

The blaze was first reported at 10.47 pm, leading the fire department to deploy 12 fire tenders to the scene promptly.

Firefighters successfully brought the fire under control, ensuring there were no casualties or injuries. Authorities are currently investigating to uncover the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)