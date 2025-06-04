Left Menu

Seismic Shifts in Seram: Earthquake Rocks Indonesia

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Seram, Indonesia, causing seismic waves felt across the region. Registered at a depth of 10 km, the quake's impact was analyzed by the German Research Center for Geosciences. Authorities are assessing the situation to ensure public safety and address potential damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 09:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Seram on Wednesday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, highlighting the area's geological volatility.

Authorities are working to evaluate the impact and address any potential damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

