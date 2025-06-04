Left Menu

Escalation Risk Soars as Ukraine Targets Russian Airbases

U.S. President Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy warns of rising escalation risk as Ukrainian forces target nuclear-capable bombers deep within Russia. While the military damage is minor, the psychological impact concerns Russia. Talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul show little progress towards ending the enduring conflict.

Updated: 04-06-2025 13:41 IST
  • Russia

Tensions soared over the weekend as Ukrainian forces launched a calculated strike on key airbases within Russia, stirring concerns of heightened escalation. The strike, targeting nuclear-capable bombers, marked a significant escalation, drawing the apprehension of U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg.

In a candid conversation with Fox News, Kellogg emphasized the rising risks associated with the attack on Russia's strategic assets. He underscored the delicate balance in international security and the potential unpredictable retaliatory actions from Russia, given its nuclear capabilities.

Despite the military maneuvers, talks in Istanbul between Ukraine and Russia witnessed little progress, with both nations holding firm on their opposing stances. The White House confirmed President Trump was not privy to advance information about the attacks, reflecting the ongoing complexities in the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

