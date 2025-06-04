Rustomjee Balmoral Golf Links: Redefining Luxury Living in Chembur
Rustomjee Group launches Rustomjee Balmoral Golf Links in Chembur, Mumbai, offering luxurious residences with exclusive views of the Bombay Presidency Golf Course. The gated estate features spacious homes, a clubhouse, green zones, and amenities that promote wellness and community living, all while benefiting from excellent connectivity.
The Rustomjee Group has officially unveiled its latest luxury residential project, Rustomjee Balmoral Golf Links, situated in Mumbai's evolving Chembur neighborhood. This prestigious development promises a gross development value of approximately Rs. 1,600 Crore, offering an exclusive urban living experience in one of Mumbai's prime locations.
The development, spanning 4.2 acres, includes 144 high-design residences designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor and interior planner Patty Mak. Each floor accommodates just two apartments, ensuring expansive layouts and optimal privacy, with stunning views of the nearby 88-acre golf course.
The project is designed to integrate with its natural surroundings, featuring over one acre of vehicle-free green zones and a variety of amenities like a clubhouse, fitness center, alfresco dining, and activity spaces — all connecting seamlessly to promote wellness and community interaction.
