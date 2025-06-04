Illegal Mining Surge Threatens Kaziranga's Eco-Sensitive Zone

Illegal mining activities have intensified in Assam's Parkup Pahar, a critical area near Kaziranga National Park, despite previous Supreme Court directives banning such operations, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has reported to the apex court.

Kaziranga, recognized globally as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, harbors nearly 65 percent of the world's endangered one-horned rhinoceroses and forms a vital wildlife corridor. The Supreme Court, acting on an earlier CEC report, had prohibited all mining activities to safeguard this unique ecosystem.

The CEC's new findings, based on complaints and satellite imagery, reveal ongoing violations, prompting recommendations for immediate cessation of mining and strict enforcement by authorities to prevent further ecological damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)