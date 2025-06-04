Left Menu

Illegal Mining Surge Threatens Kaziranga's Eco-Sensitive Zone

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, faces intensified illegal mining despite a Supreme Court ban. The Central Empowered Committee's report details continued unauthorized activities threatening the eco-sensitive zone. Urgent action and regulatory compliance are advised to protect this critical wildlife habitat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:14 IST
Illegal Mining Surge Threatens Kaziranga's Eco-Sensitive Zone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Illegal mining activities have intensified in Assam's Parkup Pahar, a critical area near Kaziranga National Park, despite previous Supreme Court directives banning such operations, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has reported to the apex court.

Kaziranga, recognized globally as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, harbors nearly 65 percent of the world's endangered one-horned rhinoceroses and forms a vital wildlife corridor. The Supreme Court, acting on an earlier CEC report, had prohibited all mining activities to safeguard this unique ecosystem.

The CEC's new findings, based on complaints and satellite imagery, reveal ongoing violations, prompting recommendations for immediate cessation of mining and strict enforcement by authorities to prevent further ecological damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025