Illegal Mining Surge Threatens Kaziranga's Eco-Sensitive Zone
Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, faces intensified illegal mining despite a Supreme Court ban. The Central Empowered Committee's report details continued unauthorized activities threatening the eco-sensitive zone. Urgent action and regulatory compliance are advised to protect this critical wildlife habitat.
- Country:
- India
Illegal mining activities have intensified in Assam's Parkup Pahar, a critical area near Kaziranga National Park, despite previous Supreme Court directives banning such operations, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has reported to the apex court.
Kaziranga, recognized globally as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, harbors nearly 65 percent of the world's endangered one-horned rhinoceroses and forms a vital wildlife corridor. The Supreme Court, acting on an earlier CEC report, had prohibited all mining activities to safeguard this unique ecosystem.
The CEC's new findings, based on complaints and satellite imagery, reveal ongoing violations, prompting recommendations for immediate cessation of mining and strict enforcement by authorities to prevent further ecological damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam's Relentless Fight Against Drug Trafficking Nets Rs2,600 Crore in Seizures
Assam's Crackdown: 73 Arrested for Alleged Pakistan Links
Political Crossfire: Assam's CM Sarma Accuses Congress MP Gogoi of Pakistan Ties
Assam Chief Minister and Congress Leader Clash Over Pakistan Remarks
Crackdown on Alleged Pakistani Agents in Assam Intensifies