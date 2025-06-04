Green Light for Nand Nagri Flyover: Trees Cleared for Progress

In a significant development for Delhi's infrastructure, Lt Governor VK Saxena approved the removal or transplantation of 27 trees in Nand Nagri to facilitate the completion of a flyover project.

The flyover, spanning 1.5 kilometers between Mandoli prison and Gagan Cinema, has been underway since 2023 but faced hurdles due to environmental concerns.

With a projected cost of Rs 241 crore, the project aims to mitigate region's traffic woes, including new infrastructure like elevated corridors, footpaths, and rainwater systems. Nearly 85 percent of the construction is now complete.

(With inputs from agencies.)