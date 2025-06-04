Green Light for Nand Nagri Flyover: Trees Cleared for Progress
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the removal or transplantation of 27 trees in a 2.16-hectare area for a flyover project at Nand Nagri, Northeast Delhi. The project, initiated in 2023, aims to resolve traffic congestion issues but faced delays due to environmental clearance requirements.
04-06-2025
In a significant development for Delhi's infrastructure, Lt Governor VK Saxena approved the removal or transplantation of 27 trees in Nand Nagri to facilitate the completion of a flyover project.
The flyover, spanning 1.5 kilometers between Mandoli prison and Gagan Cinema, has been underway since 2023 but faced hurdles due to environmental concerns.
With a projected cost of Rs 241 crore, the project aims to mitigate region's traffic woes, including new infrastructure like elevated corridors, footpaths, and rainwater systems. Nearly 85 percent of the construction is now complete.
