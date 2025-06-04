Injured Leopard Rescued Amidst Cross-Border Turmoil

A leopard, critically injured amidst cross-border hostilities, was rescued from a cave in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The animal is believed to have suffered shrapnel injuries from Pakistani shelling in Namblan village near the Line of Control (LoC), taking refuge in a natural cave.

Wildlife protection department officials launched a rescue operation upon discovering the leopard's condition, moving it to a veterinary aid center in Jammu. Despite efforts to save its forelimb, severe injuries led to amputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)