Injured Leopard Rescued Amidst Cross-Border Turmoil

A critically-injured leopard, believed to have sustained shrapnel wounds from cross-border shelling, was rescued in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Officials successfully relocated the big cat from a natural cave to a veterinary center for treatment. Despite efforts, the leopard's limb required amputation due to severe injuries.

A leopard, critically injured amidst cross-border hostilities, was rescued from a cave in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The animal is believed to have suffered shrapnel injuries from Pakistani shelling in Namblan village near the Line of Control (LoC), taking refuge in a natural cave.

Wildlife protection department officials launched a rescue operation upon discovering the leopard's condition, moving it to a veterinary aid center in Jammu. Despite efforts to save its forelimb, severe injuries led to amputation.

