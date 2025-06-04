Wildfire Smoke Chokes Midwest: U.S. Air Quality Alert

In recent days, wildfires raging in Canada have significantly deteriorated air quality across the Midwest of the United States. Federal authorities have labeled the conditions as unhealthy, compelling several states to issue warnings and advisories.

States such as Iowa and Wisconsin have alerted residents to limit outdoor activities due to the heavy smoke. Authorities are particularly concerned about vulnerable populations, including those with pre-existing heart and lung conditions.

Canada continues to battle some of its worst-ever wildfires, with smoke from these disasters reaching as far as Europe. However, officials in Europe report that air quality at surface levels remains largely unaffected.