Tragic Septic Tank Incident Claims Family’s Lives in Madhotanda
Three family members died from suffocation due to a suspected gas leak while cleaning a septic tank in Madhotanda. Prahlad Mandal, his daughter, and son-in-law lost their lives after descending into a newly constructed septic tank. Authorities are investigating the tragic incident.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck in Madhotanda as three members of a family lost their lives from suspected gas leakage poisoning during a routine septic tank cleaning on Wednesday.
The victims, identified as Prahlad Mandal, 60, his daughter Tanu Vishwas, 32, and her husband Kartik Vishwas, 38, had gone into a newly constructed septic tank to clean it. Unfortunately, a suspected gas leak from an adjacent older tank resulted in the trio suffocating and dying on the spot, according to Madhotanda Station House Officer Ashok Pal.
Following the incident, local officials, including Kalinagar Tehsildar Virendra Kumar, visited the grieving family to offer condolences and pledged support based on their economic situation. This tragedy has sparked an investigation into the cause of the gas leak.
(With inputs from agencies.)
