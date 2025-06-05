Left Menu

Seismic Jolt in Dali: A 5.0 Earthquake Rocks Yunnan

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Dali, Yunnan province, China. Occurring at a depth of 10 km, this event adds to 118 significant quakes in the area over five years. The strongest past quake was 6.4 in magnitude, occurring 68 km away in May 2021.

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale rattled the city of Dali in China's southwestern Yunnan province early Thursday morning, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

The seismic event occurred at 4:13 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers. This latest tremor is part of a troubling pattern, with CENC reporting 118 earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 or more in the vicinity over the past five years.

The record for the largest quake remains with a 6.4 magnitude event that struck 68 kilometers from this epicenter in May 2021.

