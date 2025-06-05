Japan's ispace Set to Launch Second Moon-Landing Bid

Japan's innovative startup ispace is preparing for its second moon landing attempt on Friday, seeking to become the first non-American enterprise to achieve a controlled landing on the lunar surface. The Tokyo-based company follows U.S. firms Intuitive Machines and Firefly Aerospace, intensifying the global race for lunar exploration alongside China and India.

In other space news, scientists are revising the chances of a collision between the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies. While historically expected to occur in about 4-4.5 billion years, new data suggests the probability of a collision in the next 5 billion years is under 2%, even reaching 50% in about 10 billion years.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX is projected to achieve around $15.5 billion in revenue by 2025, according to the billionaire tycoon. SpaceX's financial growth highlights its burgeoning presence in the commercial space sector, a market in which it is rapidly outpacing NASA's budgetary reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)