Devastating Drone Strikes Shake Kharkiv and Pryluky
A Russian drone assault on Ukraine's Kharkiv and Pryluky has left 17 injured and five dead. Kharkiv endured further damage to apartment buildings while Pryluky mourns the loss of a child and two women. Emergency services are assessing the situation amidst ongoing tensions in the region.
A Russian drone attack has once again brought tragedy to Ukraine as strikes hit the city of Kharkiv and the town of Pryluky, leaving 17 injured and five dead, according to regional governors.
The northeastern city of Kharkiv, located near the Russian border, sustained damage to seven apartment buildings, with drones striking directly on two of them, noted Mayor Ihor Terekhov on the Telegram messaging app.
Photographs from the scene show devastation, including destroyed vehicles and emergency teams on site. In Pryluky, a child and two women were among the victims as six drones struck the residential area, reported Chernihiv's governor, Viacheslav Chaus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Defences Counter Ukrainian Drone Surge
Iran and Russia Forge 20-Year Strategic Alliance
Kremlin says Putin visits the Kursk region for the first time since Russia expelled Ukrainian forces, reports AP.
Mirra Andreeva: Russian Sensation Steals the Spotlight at Roland Garros
Ukrainian Drone Strike Targets Russian Semiconductor Plant