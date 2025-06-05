Left Menu

Devastating Drone Strikes Shake Kharkiv and Pryluky

A Russian drone assault on Ukraine's Kharkiv and Pryluky has left 17 injured and five dead. Kharkiv endured further damage to apartment buildings while Pryluky mourns the loss of a child and two women. Emergency services are assessing the situation amidst ongoing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:47 IST
Devastating Drone Strikes Shake Kharkiv and Pryluky
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian drone attack has once again brought tragedy to Ukraine as strikes hit the city of Kharkiv and the town of Pryluky, leaving 17 injured and five dead, according to regional governors.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv, located near the Russian border, sustained damage to seven apartment buildings, with drones striking directly on two of them, noted Mayor Ihor Terekhov on the Telegram messaging app.

Photographs from the scene show devastation, including destroyed vehicles and emergency teams on site. In Pryluky, a child and two women were among the victims as six drones struck the residential area, reported Chernihiv's governor, Viacheslav Chaus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025