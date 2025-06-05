Devastating Drone Strikes Shake Kharkiv and Pryluky

A Russian drone attack has once again brought tragedy to Ukraine as strikes hit the city of Kharkiv and the town of Pryluky, leaving 17 injured and five dead, according to regional governors.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv, located near the Russian border, sustained damage to seven apartment buildings, with drones striking directly on two of them, noted Mayor Ihor Terekhov on the Telegram messaging app.

Photographs from the scene show devastation, including destroyed vehicles and emergency teams on site. In Pryluky, a child and two women were among the victims as six drones struck the residential area, reported Chernihiv's governor, Viacheslav Chaus.

(With inputs from agencies.)