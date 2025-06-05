Left Menu

Vedanta Aluminium Strengthens Sustainability through PwC Partnership

Vedanta Aluminium has expanded its partnership with PwC India to enhance sustainable practices in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The collaboration, originally focused on biodiversity, will now include decarbonisation and water positivity across all operations, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050 and supporting India's net zero goal by 2070.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:29 IST
Vedanta Aluminium announced on Thursday an expansion of its existing partnership with PwC India to bolster sustainability initiatives within its operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

What began as a collaborative effort centered on biodiversity projects at Vedanta's Jharsuguda smelter now includes a comprehensive focus spanning all operational areas. This expanded partnership will target decarbonisation, water positivity, and biodiversity conservation, underscoring a significant step in embedding sustainability throughout Vedanta's value chain.

Rajiv Kumar, CEO of Vedanta Aluminium, highlighted the company's commitment to sustainable growth and environmental stewardship. Kumar affirmed the collaboration's alignment with ESG principles as they strive toward carbon neutrality by 2050 and align with India's vision of net zero emissions by 2070. By tackling crucial ecological challenges and enhancing operational efficiencies, Kumar asserted their aim to reshape the global aluminium industry towards more sustainable practices.

