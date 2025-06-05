Left Menu

Churchgate Chaos: Fire Erupts Amidst Peak Hour Rush

A fire broke out at a shop inside Churchgate railway station in Mumbai during peak hours, causing smoke to fill the station and concern among commuters. The fire brigade extinguished the blaze swiftly, ensuring no injuries occurred. Investigations are underway to determine the cause and damage extent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted within a shop at the bustling Churchgate railway station in Mumbai late Thursday evening, sparking alarm among thousands of commuters during peak hours.

The Western Railway reported the incident around 5:25 p.m. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the fire was promptly extinguished, according to officials.

The smoke-filled concourse added to commuters' anxiety, obstructing visibility and leading police to advise avoidance of the area while investigations continue to uncover the fire's origin and resultant damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

