Churchgate Chaos: Fire Erupts Amidst Peak Hour Rush

A fire erupted within a shop at the bustling Churchgate railway station in Mumbai late Thursday evening, sparking alarm among thousands of commuters during peak hours.

The Western Railway reported the incident around 5:25 p.m. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the fire was promptly extinguished, according to officials.

The smoke-filled concourse added to commuters' anxiety, obstructing visibility and leading police to advise avoidance of the area while investigations continue to uncover the fire's origin and resultant damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)