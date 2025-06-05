Tragedy at Jamshedpur Water Park: A Story of Loss

A tragic incident unfolded at a water park in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, resulting in the drowning of a five-year-old girl. The family was enjoying their visit to Galudih's facility when the tragedy struck, prompting a rapid response from local police.

Officials, including Ghatsila Sub-Divisional Officer Sunil Chandra, confirmed that the young girl was transported to the nearest medical facility where she was declared dead on arrival. This deeply unfortunate event has led authorities to shut down the park temporarily as they initiate a thorough investigation.

This is not the first fatality at the park; three years prior, a 30-year-old man's life was claimed during a ride, raising concerns about the safety measures in place. The ongoing investigation aims to ensure such incidents do not recur.

(With inputs from agencies.)