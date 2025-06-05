Colombia's Deforestation Decline: A 33% Drop

Deforestation in Colombia saw a significant decline of 33% in the first quarter of 2025, reducing to 27,052 hectares. This drop is attributed to successful agreements with local communities and a reinforced presence of the government and Armed Forces, according to the environment ministry's recent statement.

Colombia stands as one of the world's most biodiverse nations, housing a vast array of plant and animal life. Despite this richness, deforestation has posed a continuous threat to its environment, with vast areas of tree cover disappearing each year.

The recent reduction marks a positive trend for Colombia in its ongoing struggle to protect its invaluable ecosystems, reflecting the effectiveness of enhanced state interventions and collaborative efforts with local populations in preserving its natural wealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)