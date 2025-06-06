Left Menu

Drone Onslaught: Kyiv Under Attack Amidst Nighttime Chaos

Russian drones launched an overnight assault on Kyiv, igniting fires and causing widespread panic. City officials, including Tymur Tkachenko, emphasized the ongoing threat from drones and possible ballistic missiles. Emergency services are addressing fires in multiple districts, as details on damage and casualties continue to unfold.

Drone Onslaught: Kyiv Under Attack Amidst Nighttime Chaos
In a severe escalation overnight, Russian drones attacked Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, causing fires and chaos across the city early Friday morning, as authorities scrambled to respond.

Tymur Tkachenko, who heads the city's military administration, reported waves of drones targeting the city, with air defense units actively trying to counter the assault. He also alerted residents to the potential threat of ballistic missile strikes.

Witnesses for Reuters noted a series of dramatic explosions, with one particularly large blaze. Drones reportedly hit the upper floors of an apartment building in Darnytskyi district, causing a fire. Additional fires have been reported in other districts, as emergency teams grapple with the unfolding crisis.

