Drone Onslaught: Kyiv Under Attack Amidst Nighttime Chaos

In a severe escalation overnight, Russian drones attacked Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, causing fires and chaos across the city early Friday morning, as authorities scrambled to respond.

Tymur Tkachenko, who heads the city's military administration, reported waves of drones targeting the city, with air defense units actively trying to counter the assault. He also alerted residents to the potential threat of ballistic missile strikes.

Witnesses for Reuters noted a series of dramatic explosions, with one particularly large blaze. Drones reportedly hit the upper floors of an apartment building in Darnytskyi district, causing a fire. Additional fires have been reported in other districts, as emergency teams grapple with the unfolding crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)