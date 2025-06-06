Left Menu

Rescue Missions Amid Sikkim's Treacherous Terrains

Rescue operations are underway to evacuate stranded tourists and soldiers from Chaten, north Sikkim, after a landslide struck the area. Helicopters have rescued 63 individuals, but weather and terrain challenges remain. Efforts to locate missing soldiers continue after the landslide severely impacted a military camp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:42 IST
Rescue Missions Amid Sikkim's Treacherous Terrains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In north Sikkim's Chaten, rescue operations have resumed, deploying three helicopters from Pakyong Greenfield Airport to evacuate stranded tourists. The rescue mission aims to retrieve those affected by a landslide earlier this week.

On Thursday, 63 people, primarily tourists, were successfully evacuated by air. However, 64 tourists remain trapped, awaiting army and local administration intervention. The rescue efforts were hindered by poor weather and difficult terrain, necessitating a temporary halt.

The situation remains dire as authorities continue operations, contingent on weather conditions. The search for missing soldiers persists after a landslide claimed the lives of three army personnel at a military camp on June 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025