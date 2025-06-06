Rescue Missions Amid Sikkim's Treacherous Terrains
Rescue operations are underway to evacuate stranded tourists and soldiers from Chaten, north Sikkim, after a landslide struck the area. Helicopters have rescued 63 individuals, but weather and terrain challenges remain. Efforts to locate missing soldiers continue after the landslide severely impacted a military camp.
- Country:
- India
In north Sikkim's Chaten, rescue operations have resumed, deploying three helicopters from Pakyong Greenfield Airport to evacuate stranded tourists. The rescue mission aims to retrieve those affected by a landslide earlier this week.
On Thursday, 63 people, primarily tourists, were successfully evacuated by air. However, 64 tourists remain trapped, awaiting army and local administration intervention. The rescue efforts were hindered by poor weather and difficult terrain, necessitating a temporary halt.
The situation remains dire as authorities continue operations, contingent on weather conditions. The search for missing soldiers persists after a landslide claimed the lives of three army personnel at a military camp on June 1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikkim
- tourists
- rescue
- helicopters
- landslide
- Chaten
- evacuation
- military
- weather
- operation
ALSO READ
Rescue Operations Underway After Guizhou Landslides Trap Dozens
Torrential Rain Triggers Deadly Landslides in China
Chaos in Guizhou: Twin Landslides Trap Residents
Tragedy Strikes in Guizhou: Landslide Leaves Two Dead, Nineteen Trapped
Hoax bomb threat causes temporary evacuation in Punjab and Haryana HC