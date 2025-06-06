Rescue Missions Amid Sikkim's Treacherous Terrains

In north Sikkim's Chaten, rescue operations have resumed, deploying three helicopters from Pakyong Greenfield Airport to evacuate stranded tourists. The rescue mission aims to retrieve those affected by a landslide earlier this week.

On Thursday, 63 people, primarily tourists, were successfully evacuated by air. However, 64 tourists remain trapped, awaiting army and local administration intervention. The rescue efforts were hindered by poor weather and difficult terrain, necessitating a temporary halt.

The situation remains dire as authorities continue operations, contingent on weather conditions. The search for missing soldiers persists after a landslide claimed the lives of three army personnel at a military camp on June 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)