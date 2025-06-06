Left Menu

Mizoram's Water Woes: Rain and Landslides Cripple Supply System

The Mizoram government has urged residents to harvest rainwater due to severe infrastructure damage caused by heavy rains and landslides. Major disruptions in water supply have been reported across several districts, with residents advised to practice water conservation. Over 450 families have been evacuated, and five fatalities reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government is calling on residents to harvest rainwater amid widespread damage to water pipelines and pumping systems, following heavy rain and landslides.

The state's Public Health Engineering department warned that Aizawl could face water scarcity as high turbidity of the Tlawng river has hindered water pumping operations.

Elsewhere, Kolasib district's water systems are severely damaged, prompting similar urgencies for water conservation. Officials report flooding and mechanical failures in Hnahthial, Mamit, and Siaha districts, caused by incessant rains and landslides, leading to significant infrastructural issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

