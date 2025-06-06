Mizoram's Water Woes: Rain and Landslides Cripple Supply System

The Mizoram government is calling on residents to harvest rainwater amid widespread damage to water pipelines and pumping systems, following heavy rain and landslides.

The state's Public Health Engineering department warned that Aizawl could face water scarcity as high turbidity of the Tlawng river has hindered water pumping operations.

Elsewhere, Kolasib district's water systems are severely damaged, prompting similar urgencies for water conservation. Officials report flooding and mechanical failures in Hnahthial, Mamit, and Siaha districts, caused by incessant rains and landslides, leading to significant infrastructural issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)