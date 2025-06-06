Left Menu

Karnataka Stampede: Top Police Officials Transferred Amid Controversy

In the wake of a devastating stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that resulted in 11 deaths, Karnataka Police's ADGP Hemant Nimbalkar was transferred. The incident followed an IPL victory celebration by the RCB team. The state government has suspended top police officials, citing an intelligence failure as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:36 IST
Karnataka Stampede: Top Police Officials Transferred Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Hemant Nimbalkar, faces a transfer following the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives.

The incident occurred during the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations, attracting large crowds to the stadium.

In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and other officials, acknowledging an intelligence lapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025