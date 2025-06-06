Karnataka Stampede: Top Police Officials Transferred Amid Controversy

Karnataka Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Hemant Nimbalkar, faces a transfer following the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives.

The incident occurred during the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations, attracting large crowds to the stadium.

In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and other officials, acknowledging an intelligence lapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)