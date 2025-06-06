Karnataka Stampede: Top Police Officials Transferred Amid Controversy
In the wake of a devastating stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that resulted in 11 deaths, Karnataka Police's ADGP Hemant Nimbalkar was transferred. The incident followed an IPL victory celebration by the RCB team. The state government has suspended top police officials, citing an intelligence failure as the cause.
Karnataka Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Hemant Nimbalkar, faces a transfer following the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives.
The incident occurred during the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations, attracting large crowds to the stadium.
In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and other officials, acknowledging an intelligence lapse.
