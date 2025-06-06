Mumbai Police's Masterclass in Crowd Management Amid Celebratory Chaos

The recent stampede in Bengaluru, which resulted in 11 fatalities, underscores the commendable crowd management skills exhibited by the Mumbai Police during India's T20 World Cup victory parade. Faced with a massive and jubilant crowd on Marine Drive, the local law enforcement demonstrated exceptional foresight and planning.

Operational precision was evident as barricades were strategically placed and constant real-time announcements guided the throngs of fans. Despite having just 36 hours to prepare for nearly three lakh attendees, the police efficiently managed the event without resorting to lathi-charges, ensuring the safety of both team and spectators.

Attention to detail was crucial, from adjusting entry times to relocating people to Marine Drive and addressing minor incidents swiftly. The successful handling of a potentially chaotic event stands as a testament to the capabilities of the Mumbai Police in maintaining order during significant public gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)