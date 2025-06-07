Fuego Volcano's Dramatic Eruption: A Community's Evacuation

In a dramatic eruption, Guatemala's Fuego volcano spewed ash several miles into the air on Friday, prompting the evacuation of over 700 residents as a precautionary measure.

Authorities reported that the volcanic activity persisted for around 30 hours, during which a lava stream built up around the crater. The eruption was declared over when ash plumes diminished and seismic activity subsided. Evacuations took place from the areas of Escuintla, Sacatepequez, and Chimaltenango, with many seeking refuge in local shelters.

The Fuego volcano, known for frequent activity, reminded the nation of its volcanic vulnerability, echoing the deadly eruption of June 2018 that claimed over 200 lives. Guatemala is home to 37 volcanoes, although many are dormant.