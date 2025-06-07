Tragedy in Reims: E-scooter Blaze Claims Four Lives in Dramatic Inferno

An electric scooter's battery is believed to have triggered a ferocious fire claiming four lives in a Reims apartment block. The tragedy unfolded early Friday, leaving local authorities grappling with a devastating loss.

A young boy, aged 13, jumped to his death from the apartment window, where the fire initially ignited. Prosecutor François Schneider reported that a burned body, assumed to be his 15-year-old brother, was also discovered.

The blaze further claimed the lives of an 87-year-old woman and her 59-year-old son, both succumbing to smoke. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but officials confirm its accidental nature, emphasizing the challenge of extinguishing battery fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)