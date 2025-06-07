Patriotism and Conservation: Operation Sindoor's Unique Tribute to Great Indian Bustard

In the border state of Rajasthan, a unique tribute to India's armed forces has emerged following Operation Sindoor. Rare Great Indian Bustard chicks, from a special conservation project in Jaisalmer, are being named after key officers and milestones of the operation.

The chicks, with names like 'Sindoor', 'Atom', and 'Vyom', hatched under the Project GIB initiative, aiming to revive the endangered bird species. In 2023 alone, 21 chicks were born in advanced breeding centers equipped with AI-enabled surveillance and sensor-based systems, ensuring optimal care and monitoring.

This effort highlights a fusion of science, strategy, and national pride in conservation. By involving local communities, authorities are fostering a broader responsibility towards preserving the species, whose survival in the wild represents a pivotal factor in India's environmental conservation journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)