Patriotism and Conservation: Operation Sindoor's Unique Tribute to Great Indian Bustard

In Rajasthan, India, Great Indian Bustard chicks are being named after military officers and milestones associated with Operation Sindoor to honor armed forces. This conservation effort is part of Project GIB, which aims to revive India's critically endangered bird species. Advanced technology aids in monitoring and nurturing these rare birds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-06-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 16:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the border state of Rajasthan, a unique tribute to India's armed forces has emerged following Operation Sindoor. Rare Great Indian Bustard chicks, from a special conservation project in Jaisalmer, are being named after key officers and milestones of the operation.

The chicks, with names like 'Sindoor', 'Atom', and 'Vyom', hatched under the Project GIB initiative, aiming to revive the endangered bird species. In 2023 alone, 21 chicks were born in advanced breeding centers equipped with AI-enabled surveillance and sensor-based systems, ensuring optimal care and monitoring.

This effort highlights a fusion of science, strategy, and national pride in conservation. By involving local communities, authorities are fostering a broader responsibility towards preserving the species, whose survival in the wild represents a pivotal factor in India's environmental conservation journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

