Inferno at Saharanpur Trade Fair Devastates Over 30 Stalls

A blaze ravaged more than 30 stalls at a trade fair in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district early on Saturday. According to police reports, the fire is believed to have originated from a short circuit and was exacerbated by a cylinder explosion.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Sagar Jain, reported that the fire broke out around 7:30 AM at the South City Colony ground in the Sadar Bazaar area, rapidly consuming the fairground's stalls.

Despite the swift intervention of fire tenders using two fire brigade vehicles, the flames spread quickly due to the presence of flammable plastic goods. Officials confirm that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause as the fair was set to run for another 15 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)